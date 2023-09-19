逸耘居

研究表明，各种蜜蜂的花粉中发现多种农药

By曼波布雷西亚

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
New research conducted by scientists from Trinity College Dublin and Dublin City University has raised concerns about the exposure of different species of bees to multiple pesticides in Ireland. The study evaluated pesticide residues in crop pollen at 12 sites in Ireland, as well as pollen collected from honey bees and bumble bees from the same sites.

The results of the study indicate that different bee species may be exposed differently to pesticides, suggesting that assessments of pesticide risk to honey bees may not accurately reflect the risk to other bee species. The researchers found that crop pollen was contaminated with fungicides, honey bee pollen was mostly contaminated with fungicides, and bumble bee pollen was mostly contaminated with neonicotinoid insecticides. The highest number of compounds and most pesticide detections were found in bumble bee pollen.

These findings raise concerns about the widespread exposure of bees to multiple pesticides. The study also highlights the potential toxicity of combining insecticides and fungicides, as previous studies have shown that the combination may be more toxic than each category alone.

Elena Zioga, the first author of the study, expressed worry about the exposure differences between bee species and the presence of neonicotinoids in bumble bee pollen when they were not applied to the sampled fields. This suggests that either the neonicotinoids persist in field edges or bees collect contaminated pollen from beyond the sampled fields. The study also revealed that neonicotinoid detection increased with the presence of wild plants in bumble bee pollen.

The findings of this research are significant because bees play a crucial role in pollination services and supporting healthy ecosystems. The exposure differences between bee species indicate that using honey bees as a reference for understanding pesticide exposure may not provide a complete picture.

Further investigation is needed to understand the implications of these findings and to explore the effects of pesticide exposure on different bee species.

Source: Science of The Total Environment, DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.166214

