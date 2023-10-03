逸耘居

科学家准备通过月球任务探索宇宙的黑暗时代

3月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists are embarking on a groundbreaking mission to investigate the Dark Ages of the universe, a 400-million-year gap in cosmic history that predates the birth of stars. The epoch, known as the Dark Ages, has remained elusive due to the lack of a specific radio signal that can be measured from Earth. However, a pioneering project called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night) aims to change that.

Scheduled for a lunar expedition in 2025, LuSEE-Night is a collaborative effort between NASA, the Department of Energy, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, UC Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota. The project involves the construction of an antenna that will attempt to detect the ancient radio waves from the Dark Ages.

The far side of the moon provides an ideal environment for detecting the elusive signal, as it offers a pristine, radio-quiet setting. However, the harsh lunar conditions present significant challenges for the project. LuSEE-Night must withstand extreme temperature swings, ranging from -280 degrees Fahrenheit during the lunar night to 250 degrees Fahrenheit during the lunar day. Additionally, direct communication with the experiment is impossible, as the far side of the moon never faces Earth. Therefore, a relay satellite will be used for data transmission.

Despite these obstacles, the scientific potential of LuSEE-Night is immense. If successful, the project could pave the way for further experiments and provide valuable insights into the evolution of the universe.

During the Dark Ages, which occurred after the Big Bang and before the formation of the first stars, hydrogen gas dominated the universe. Scientists hypothesize that this hydrogen absorbed energy from the cosmic microwave background (CMB), potentially leaving behind detectable radio waves. LuSEE-Night will listen for frequencies between 0.5 and 50 megahertz in the hopes of capturing this faint signal.

To filter out signal variations caused by other celestial bodies, the team at Berkeley Lab is constructing a turntable that will periodically rotate the antennas. The final antenna subsystem is expected to be delivered by January 2024 for integration with the other components of LuSEE-Night.

The experiment will be transported to the moon on a future Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) flight operated by Firefly Aerospace. It is anticipated to collect data for 18 months, with the potential to unlock new discoveries about the universe’s history and our place within it.

