逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

利用兼容机制突破微型机械设备的界限

By曼波布雷西亚

9月 2023日，XNUMX
利用兼容机制突破微型机械设备的界限

Mechanical actions are essential for the functioning of modern society, from engines to switches and levers. However, scaling these mechanisms down to microscopic levels presents challenges. Friction and mechanical strength become significant obstacles when creating functional devices on a miniaturized scale. Mark Rober, in collaboration with Brigham Young University (BYU) and its Compliant Mechanism Research group, explores how to overcome these challenges in a recent video.

The solution lies in using a compliant mechanism (CM) that combines the frame, spring mechanism, and trigger in a single structure. By utilizing this approach, an ant-sized blaster gun was designed and shared on Thingiverse as STL files after several iterations.

The innovation doesn’t stop there. The team also experimented with carbon nanotubes (CNTs) to create an even smaller version of the blaster. However, this delicate device requires precision instruments to manipulate, as it could be destroyed easily. Nonetheless, it still has the capability to shoot projectiles just like its larger counterparts.

Taking it even further, the researchers at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies developed a self-assembling version of the blaster using DNA. In this technique, one side of a DNA chain is selectively supported with matching ACGT molecules on coated supports. When combined in a solution, these molecules self-assemble into customizable structures, potentially including compliant mechanisms that could revolutionize medical science.

While it remains uncertain when T-cells will be equipped with molecule-sized blaster guns or medicine will be delivered using nanobots armed with tiny darts, compliant mechanisms are likely to play a significant role in these advancements.

来源：
– Mark Rober’s video: [insert URL]
– Brigham Young University (BYU) Compliant Mechanism Research group: [insert URL]
– Salk Institute for Biological Studies: [insert URL]

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

高山，高多样性：探索安第斯山脉对南美洲生物多样性的影响

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

内侧隔膜：指挥记忆编码和检索的交响乐

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新理论解释了黄金和铂金到地幔的旅程

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

高山，高多样性：探索安第斯山脉对南美洲生物多样性的影响

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

内侧隔膜：指挥记忆编码和检索的交响乐

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新理论解释了黄金和铂金到地幔的旅程

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

科学家发现，遥远的过去由火山喷发引起的致命气候变化

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论