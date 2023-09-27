逸耘居

普渡大学科学家检查美国宇航局奥西里斯-雷克斯任务的碎片

By加布里埃尔博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A Purdue scientist is among the first to analyze asteroid fragments collected from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. The mission aims to study the asteroid Bennu and bring back a sample to Earth for further examination.

The scientist, Dr. Karen Smith, is part of the research team analyzing the fragments collected by the spacecraft. These fragments are believed to hold valuable information about the early solar system and the formation of planets.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is significant because it is the first NASA mission to collect samples from an asteroid and bring them back to Earth. The spacecraft reached Bennu in December 2018 and successfully collected a sample in October 2020. It will return to Earth in 2023.

Dr. Smith and her team are using state-of-the-art laboratory techniques to examine the asteroid fragments. They are particularly interested in studying the composition and structure of the fragments, as well as any organic material that may be present.

The information gathered from the analysis of these fragments will provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system.

This research is part of a larger effort to study asteroids and understand their role in the origin and evolution of life on Earth. Asteroids are believed to contain important organic compounds, which could have played a role in the development of life on our planet.

Dr. Smith’s work will contribute to our understanding of these fascinating celestial objects and help pave the way for future missions to asteroids.

定义：

– OSIRIS-REx mission: A NASA mission to study the asteroid Bennu and bring back a sample to Earth.
– Bennu: An asteroid that is being studied by the OSIRIS-REx mission.
– Organic material: Compounds containing carbon and hydrogen atoms that are the building blocks of life.

来源：

– 普渡大学
–美国宇航局

By 加布里埃尔博塔

