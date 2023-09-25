逸耘居

中国赞扬印度历史性的登月

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
India made history on August 23, 2023, as its Vikram Lander successfully made a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon. This remarkable achievement has placed India as the first country to reach this part of the Moon. The international community has praised India for the success of Chandrayaan-3, and now the Consul General of China in Kolkata has also commended India for this significant feat.

Currently, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover are in a “sleep mode” as they have completed all their assigned tasks. This stage of rest is crucial before proceeding with further operations on the lunar surface. It allows the spacecraft to conserve energy and ensure a smooth continuation of the mission.

China’s positive acknowledgment of India’s moon landing highlights the spirit of cooperation and admiration between the two neighboring countries in the field of space exploration. India and China have been actively involved in advancing their space programs, with each making notable achievements in recent years.

The successful soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole is a significant milestone in India’s space exploration journey. Exploring this uncharted territory could provide valuable insights into the Moon’s geology, water resources, and potential for human habitation in the future. Additionally, this mission showcases India’s technological capabilities and positions the country as a major player in the global space community.

As India continues its lunar exploration, other nations are eagerly watching and supporting its progress. Collaborations and exchanges of knowledge between different space agencies can further enhance scientific advancements and deepen our understanding of the universe.

来源：
– ANI (no URL provided)

定义：
– Vikram Lander: The spacecraft module of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) designed for the lunar landing mission.
– Pragyan Rover: The robotic rover carried by the Vikram Lander, intended to explore the lunar surface and conduct scientific experiments.

