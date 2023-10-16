逸耘居

了解国际冲突的重要性：一个改变游戏规则的项目

By罗伯特·安德鲁

16月 2023日，XNUMX
A new research project led by The University of Alabama (UA) has compiled data on international conflicts occurring over the past 200 years. The International Conflict Data Project aims to provide accurate information that allows policymakers and political scientists to better understand and predict the outcomes of high-stakes confrontations between nations.

The project has produced eight datasets, drawing from approximately 35,000 historical sources, to identify over 30,000 events and 1,900 international confrontations. It expands and corrects earlier databases on international conflicts while providing updated definitions of conflicts. The data challenges long-held assumptions about the causes and tactics of international confrontations.

Dr. Douglas Gibler, professor and political science researcher at UA Institute for Social Science Research, states that these datasets are game-changers in studying international conflict. The project began in 2009 and involved close to 80 undergraduate and graduate students. It has also led to collaborations with other institutions.

Early analysis of the data revealed that the vast majority of international events do not lead to conflict, and only a small percentage of them result in wars with significant military fatalities. The public database is available for further study from UA and other interested parties.

The importance of understanding international conflict cannot be underestimated. By learning from the past, nations can avoid repeating historical mistakes and work towards peaceful resolutions. Policymakers and researchers now have access to comprehensive and reliable data that can aid in their efforts to analyze and predict the outcomes of international confrontations. This project serves as a valuable resource for those seeking insight into the complexities of global conflicts.

