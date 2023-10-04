逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

机器学习能够预测单个细胞对治疗的反应

By曼波布雷西亚

4月 2023日，XNUMX
机器学习能够预测单个细胞对治疗的反应

Experts from ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich, and the University Hospital Zurich have developed a machine learning approach called CellOT that can predict how individual cells will react to specific treatments. This innovative method offers hope for more accurate diagnoses and therapeutics.

In the battle against cancer, understanding the behavior of individual cells towards a drug is crucial. The new machine learning approach allows for a fine-grained understanding of cell changes and drug effects, surpassing previous methods in accuracy and nuance.

Traditionally, the effect of a drug is known only as a statistical average of a larger cell population. However, this approach may not detect certain tumor cells that survive the drug due to their nature or acquired resistances. The CellOT method recognizes the distinct reactions individual cells can have to a drug within a larger population, enabling more effective cancer treatments.

By understanding how each cell reacts to disturbances such as drugs, CellOT can describe and predict the sensitivity or resistance of individual cells. This knowledge is crucial for developing new treatment approaches and strategies.

The researchers have demonstrated that the CellOT method works not only on cancer cells but also on other pathogenic cells, such as in the case of lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease.

One key innovation of CellOT is the ability to make predictions. The machine learning method can evaluate existing cell measurement data and predict how individual cells will respond to perturbations that have not yet been measured in the laboratory. This enables more targeted and personalized treatments.

Overall, the CellOT method opens up new possibilities for understanding and predicting individual cell reactions to treatments, offering hope for improved diagnoses and therapeutics in the future.

Source: Nature Methods (2023) | DOI: 10.1038/s41592-023-01969-x

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

在加拿大发现的三角龙头骨现于皇家泰瑞尔博物馆展出

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

天文学家发现宇宙中奇异的爆炸：发光快蓝色光学瞬变之谜

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家遇到“好问题”，因为样本罐含有大量来自小行星贝努的物质

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

在加拿大发现的三角龙头骨现于皇家泰瑞尔博物馆展出

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

天文学家发现宇宙中奇异的爆炸：发光快蓝色光学瞬变之谜

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家遇到“好问题”，因为样本罐含有大量来自小行星贝努的物质

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

中国计划扩建空间站作为国际空间站的替代方案

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论