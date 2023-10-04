逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

哺乳动物的荧光：比以前想象的更常见

By曼波布雷西亚

4月 2023日，XNUMX
哺乳动物的荧光：比以前想象的更常见

New research suggests that the property of fluorescence is much more widespread in mammals than previously believed. Recent studies have described this luminous quality in Australian marsupials such as platypuses, wombats, Tasmanian devils, and echidnas. However, after studying 125 different species of mammals, researchers have found that all of them exhibit some form of fluorescence. Over 86% of these species had fur that glowed under UV light.

The researchers analyzed various mammals representing all 27 living mammalian orders and half of all living mammal families. They discovered that fluorescence was most common and intense among nocturnal species but was also present in diurnal animals, including the mountain zebra and the polar bear. This revelation challenges previous assumptions about mammalian fluorescence, as scientists were unaware that so many mammals possessed glowing skin or fur.

This fluorescence occurs because proteins in the fur or skin of these animals absorb UV radiation and emit it as visible light. Therefore, when exposed to UV light, mammals with this property appear to glow, often in shades of blue, green, or even red. In addition to fur and skin, mammals including humans also have fluorescent teeth and nails.

To rule out any artifacts of the preservation process, the researchers analyzed a combination of preserved and frozen animal specimens. The study suggests that preservation methods may affect the intensity of fluorescence observed in some specimens. Interestingly, the brightest fluorescence was found in frozen platypus specimens, while preservation decreased the intensity in other animals like the koala, Tasmanian devil, and echidna.

Although the purpose of fluorescence in mammals is still unknown, the researchers believe it could be a means of enhancing visual signaling, particularly for nocturnal species. Some carnivorous mammals may have glowing spots or stripes on their backs to aid in species recognition. However, fluorescence may not have a functional role in all species. For instance, certain flying mammals like microbats that use echolocation may not rely on fluorescence for navigation and prey location.

The study’s findings are particularly intriguing as they highlight the prevalence of fluorescence in mammals. Future research may shed more light on the exact purpose of this fascinating phenomenon and its implications for various species.

来源：
– Source article title: “Fluorescing marsupials: opacity, not transparency, in Australia’s mammals”
– Journal: Royal Society Open Science

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

在加拿大发现的三角龙头骨现于皇家泰瑞尔博物馆展出

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

天文学家发现宇宙中奇异的爆炸：发光快蓝色光学瞬变之谜

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家遇到“好问题”，因为样本罐含有大量来自小行星贝努的物质

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

在加拿大发现的三角龙头骨现于皇家泰瑞尔博物馆展出

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

天文学家发现宇宙中奇异的爆炸：发光快蓝色光学瞬变之谜

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家遇到“好问题”，因为样本罐含有大量来自小行星贝努的物质

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

中国计划扩建空间站作为国际空间站的替代方案

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论