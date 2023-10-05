逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

修正的重力理论表明第九行星可能不存在

By曼波布雷西亚

5月 2023日，XNUMX
修正的重力理论表明第九行星可能不存在

Researchers Harsh Mathur and Katherine Brown have proposed that the orbital anomalies observed in the outer solar system, which have sparked the search for a ninth planet, could instead be explained by a modified law of gravity. The modified theory, known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND), suggests that Newton’s law of gravity is valid up to a certain point, beyond which a different gravitational behavior takes over.

MOND has been successful in explaining observations on galactic scales and is considered by some scientists as an alternative to dark matter. However, Mathur and Brown wanted to explore its effects on the outer solar system after astronomers announced the possibility of a ninth planet in 2016.

When the researchers plotted the orbits of objects from the potential ninth planet dataset against the gravitational field of the Milky Way galaxy, they found a striking alignment. According to MOND, over millions of years, some objects in the outer solar system would be dragged into alignment with the galaxy’s gravitational field.

While the current dataset is small and other possibilities cannot be ruled out, the study highlights the potential for the outer solar system to serve as a laboratory for testing gravity and studying fundamental problems of physics.

Overall, this research challenges the existence of a ninth planet in the outer solar system and suggests that the observed orbital anomalies can be explained by a modified gravitational theory.

Source: Case Western Reserve University

定义：
– Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND): A modified theory of gravity that proposes Newton’s law of gravity is valid up to a point, beyond which a different gravitational behavior takes over.
– Dark Matter: Hypothetical form of matter that would have gravitational effects but not emit any light.
– Milky Way: The galaxy that contains our solar system.

(Source: Katherine Brown et al, Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis, The Astronomical Journal (2023))

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

脉冲星检测到发射有史以来最大的爆发

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论