逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

计划中的 SpaceX 发射将焦点重新转移到太空海岸

By曼波布雷西亚

9月 2023日，XNUMX
计划中的 SpaceX 发射将焦点重新转移到太空海岸

SpaceX is set to resume its satellite deployment missions by launching 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. The launch has five backup windows from 9:57 p.m. through 12:35 a.m. Monday, with additional backup windows on Monday night. Weather conditions are predicted to be favorable, with an 80% chance for good conditions.

The booster for this mission is making its 14th flight and will attempt another recovery landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic. If successful, this will be the 55th launch from the Space Coast in 2023, with all but four launches conducted by SpaceX. The company has another launch planned this week, with the fourth Falcon Heavy launch of the year from Kennedy Space Center. This will be the Falcon Heavy’s first NASA mission, sending the probe Psyche on a journey to a metal-rich asteroid.

Most of SpaceX’s launches have been for their Starlink internet satellite constellation. The upcoming launch will be one of two Starlink launches from different coasts planned by SpaceX. Another Falcon 9 rocket will be launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, adding 21 satellites to the constellation.

While SpaceX had planned to develop larger Starlink satellites, delays in their Starship program have resulted in a shift in plans. However, the company is still the leader in the number of satellites deployed, with plans to have as many as 7,500, compared to Amazon’s plans for over 3,200 satellites by 2029. In the coming years, it is expected that the number of low-Earth orbit satellites will increase significantly, potentially reaching between 10,000 and 20,000 by 2030.

来源：

Orlando Sentinel, “Planned launch has SpaceX back on task on Space Coast” – https://phys.org/news/2023-10-spacex-task-space-coast.html

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

从岩石的声学模式对地壳强度的新见解

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

国际空间站出现冷却液泄漏，但宇航员无危险

9月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新的哈勃太空望远镜图像揭示了令人惊叹的星系

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

从岩石的声学模式对地壳强度的新见解

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

国际空间站出现冷却液泄漏，但宇航员无危险

9月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的哈勃太空望远镜图像揭示了令人惊叹的星系

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

宇航员在国际空间站上拍摄的令人惊叹的地球和月球照片

9月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论