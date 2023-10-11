逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

发现 M 矮星 GJ 724 和 GJ 3988 周围的系外行星

By加布里埃尔博塔

11月 2023日，XNUMX
发现 M 矮星 GJ 724 和 GJ 3988 周围的系外行星

We have recently discovered two exoplanets using the radial velocity (RV) method around the M dwarfs GJ 724 and GJ 3988. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of 153 3.5 m Calar Alto/CARMENES spectra, as well as archival ESO/HARPS data for GJ 724 and infrared RV measurements from Subaru/IRD for GJ 3988.

After analyzing the data, we found that both systems are best described by models with a single planet. The minimum masses of the planets are 10.75+0.96−0.87 Earth-masses for GJ 724 b and 3.69+0.42−0.41 Earth-masses for GJ 3988 b. These planets have short periods, orbiting their stars closely with a distance of less than 0.05 au.

Interestingly, GJ 724 b has an eccentric orbit, making it the most eccentric single exoplanet discovered to date around an M dwarf. This finding prompts further analysis to understand its configuration in the context of planetary formation and architecture.

On the other hand, GJ 3988 b has a circular orbit, representing a common type of planet found around mid-M dwarfs. The discovery of this planet provides valuable insights into the distribution and characteristics of planets in this particular range of stars.

To construct our models, we considered different numbers of planets and utilized Gaussian process (GP) regression to account for activity signals. The selection of the best models was based on their Bayesian evidence.

In conclusion, our discovery of exoplanets around GJ 724 and GJ 3988 contributes to the growing body of knowledge on planetary systems. These findings shed light on the diversity of planets and their orbital characteristics within the M dwarf population.

来源：
– P. Gorrini, J. Kemmer, S. Dreizler, R. Burn

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论