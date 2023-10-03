逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

皮特研究人员参与开发南希·格雷斯·罗马望远镜

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

3月 2023日，XNUMX
皮特研究人员参与开发南希·格雷斯·罗马望远镜

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) are set to play a crucial role in the development of the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, a space-based observatory named after the “Mother of Hubble”. The telescope aims to study dark energy and dark matter to gain a better understanding of the nature of our universe.

The researchers from the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences at Pitt have been funded by NASA to begin working on the infrastructure of the telescope years ahead of its projected launch date in 2027. Their main task will be to develop the necessary software and algorithms for accurately interpreting the vast amount of data that the telescope will collect.

The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, with a primary mirror the same size as the Hubble Space Telescope but with a field of view 200 times greater, will be able to capture a billion galaxies and help researchers unravel the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. It will also enable scientists to study the evolution of the universe.

Pitt professors Mi Dai and Michael Wood-Vasey are part of a larger team that has been awarded $11 million to prepare the telescope to observe and analyze type Ia supernovae. These supernovae hold special significance as their known intrinsic brightness allows researchers to determine their distance, effectively enabling the telescope to see billions of years into the past.

Dai will be working on updating existing supernovae models and developing tools for determining optimal observation strategies, while Wood-Vasey will focus on developing algorithms to improve the telescope’s ability to detect supernovae in a crowded sky.

In another project, professors Jeffrey A. Newman and Brett Andrews, along with their team, have received a $19.5 million grant from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to develop computational tools for creating three-dimensional maps of galaxies and dark matter. They will use simulations to ensure the accuracy of these tools before applying them to real data captured by the Roman telescope.

The research conducted by these Pitt researchers, along with other teams worldwide, aims to shed light on the history of dark matter and dark energy, and their effects on the universe and the matter within it. The precision data collected by the Roman telescope is expected to provide a deeper understanding of dark energy, potentially uncovering new physics that could explain the universe’s accelerating expansion.

来源：
– Title: Pitt Researchers Involved in Developing the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope
– Source: Original article by Brandie Jefferson, visualization of the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope provided by NASA

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论