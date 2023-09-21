逸耘居

研究表明，粉红钻石是在超级大陆分裂期间形成的

加布里埃尔博塔

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Pink diamonds, including those found in the now-closed Argyle Diamond Mine in Western Australia, may have formed during the breakup of a supercontinent known as Nuna, according to a recent study published in Nature Communications. The lead author of the study, Dr. Hugo Olierook, and his team used advanced laser technology to date the mine at 1.3 billion years old, making it 100 million years older than previously believed.

According to Olierook, the mine is located at the point where the Kimberley region and the rest of northern Australia collided in the past. This collision caused a “scar” in the Earth’s crust, through which magma and pink diamonds were able to reach the surface. The combination of deep carbon, continental collision, and stretching resulted in the formation of a large number of pink diamonds.

While the Argyle Diamond Mine was the largest source of natural pink diamonds, Olierook suggests that similar diamond deposits may be present in other parts of the world, including Australia. These deposits may still remain undiscovered, as they are often covered by sand and soil.

Pink diamonds are highly coveted and sought-after gems due to their rarity and unique color. The Argyle Diamond Mine accounted for more than 90% of the world’s supply of pink diamonds. However, despite the mine’s production, pink diamonds remained extremely rare, comprising less than 1% of the rough diamonds produced each year.

The study’s findings shed light on the formation of pink diamonds and the geological processes at play during the breakup of supercontinents. However, there are still unanswered questions regarding the Argyle formation and the specific mechanisms that caused the diamonds to acquire their distinct color.

In conclusion, the study highlights the fascinating connection between pink diamonds and the ancient breakup of supercontinents. It opens up possibilities for the discovery of similar diamond deposits in other parts of the world, offering potential opportunities for the future exploration of valuable pink diamonds.

Sumber:
– Nature Communications “Emplacement of the Argyle diamond deposit into an ancient rift zone triggered by supercontinent breakup”
– Argyle Pink Diamonds website

加布里埃尔博塔

