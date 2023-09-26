逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

ISRO将继续努力与月船三号的着陆器和漫游者建立通信

By曼波布雷西亚

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
ISRO将继续努力与月船三号的着陆器和漫游者建立通信

The former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, has stated that despite the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan rover of Chandrayaan-3 completing their mission tasks, it is not the end of the story. Sivan mentioned that there is still a lot of data to be processed and that ISRO is attempting to establish contact with the lander and rover after the Sun rises on the Moon’s surface.

Regarding the data collected by Chandrayaan-3, Sivan highlighted that it is valuable and that scientists are still analyzing the data from the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. He also referred to a report which revealed that US scientists discovered additional secrets about the moon using data from Chandrayaan-1. This exemplifies the potential for further discoveries from the vast amount of data recovered from the payloads on board the lander and rover.

The ISRO recently provided an update stating that they have made efforts to establish communication with the lander and rover, but have not received any signals. They will continue their attempts to establish contact. If all efforts fail, the rover and lander will remain on the Moon’s surface as India’s lunar ambassadors.

Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23rd and was placed into sleep mode along with the Pragyaan rover after completing their experiments. The ISRO has postponed the plan to reactivate the rover and lander until further notice.

Sources: The Times of India

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

南极海冰达到历史最低水平，需要采取紧急行动

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

澳大利亚最大蜘蛛化石的发现揭示了对古代蜘蛛纲动物的新见解

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

丰收的超级月亮照亮了秋天的天空

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

ISRO将继续努力与月船三号的着陆器和漫游者建立通信

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

南极海冰达到历史最低水平，需要采取紧急行动

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

澳大利亚最大蜘蛛化石的发现揭示了对古代蜘蛛纲动物的新见解

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

丰收的超级月亮照亮了秋天的天空

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论