逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

在泰勒斯科学世界体验日偏食

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
在泰勒斯科学世界体验日偏食

On Saturday, the skies over Alberta will witness a rare phenomenon as a partial solar eclipse takes place. Edmonton’s Telus World of Science, in collaboration with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Edmonton, invites the public to safely view the eclipse through free telescope viewing at the RASC Observatory in Coronation Park.

This particular eclipse is known as an annular solar eclipse, not because it occurs annually, but because “annular” refers to a ring. Senior manager of planetarium and space sciences at Telus World of Science, Frank Florian, explains that during this eclipse, the moon’s disc is slightly smaller than the sun’s. As a result, when the moon covers the sun, a ring of sunlight is visible around the moon, creating an annulus. This is why it is called an annular solar eclipse.

Unfortunately, the “ring of fire,” which refers to the bright circle of sunlight around the moon, will only be visible in a few locations along a narrow path on Earth, and Edmonton is not along that route. However, residents of Edmonton can still enjoy a partial solar eclipse, with approximately 53% of the solar surface being covered at the maximum point of the eclipse at 10:28 a.m.

It is crucial to note that looking directly at the sun is extremely dangerous, especially during a solar eclipse. Florian warns that even on a regular day, it is harmful to gaze at the sun without proper protective eyewear. To safely witness the eclipse, Florian encourages people to visit the science center and utilize the telescopes and viewing glasses provided.

The partial solar eclipse is expected to last for two hours and 27 minutes, starting at 9:17 a.m. and concluding at 11:44 a.m., with the maximum point of the eclipse occurring at 10:28 a.m. Entrance to the observatory at Telus World of Science on Saturday is free of charge.

来源：
– Telus World of Science – Edmonton
– Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Edmonton

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论