逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

不列颠哥伦比亚省西南部的居民是观看日食的理想地点

By罗伯特·安德鲁

14月 2023日，XNUMX
不列颠哥伦比亚省西南部的居民是观看日食的理想地点

Residents in southwestern British Columbia have the best opportunity to witness a ring-of-fire solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a fiery ring around the dark moon. The eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak at approximately 9:20 a.m., and end by 10:38 a.m. in Vancouver. However, the weather forecast predicts clouds and showers in the region, potentially hindering visibility.

While southwestern B.C. will experience a 70 to 80 percent sun coverage, the rest of the province can expect 50 to 70 percent coverage. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, advises North Americans not to worry if they miss this event due to the weather. A complete solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Flinn remains hopeful that the sky will clear before the eclipse reaches its peak, allowing residents of B.C. to observe the phenomenon without having to wait or travel. To ensure safety during the event, the university is hosting a viewing event and is reminding people not to look directly at the sun. Staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can result in damage to the eyes.

加拿大出版社的这份报告于14年2023月XNUMX日首次发表。

来源：
– 加拿大媒体

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

反向 pH 依赖性荧光蛋白：界面质子动力学实时可视化工具

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

管理 Cookie 同意首选项的重要性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

反向 pH 依赖性荧光蛋白：界面质子动力学实时可视化工具

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

管理 Cookie 同意首选项的重要性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论