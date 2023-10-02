逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

中国和巴基斯坦合作开展2024年探月任务

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
中国和巴基斯坦合作开展2024年探月任务

China’s next lunar mission, Chang’e-6, scheduled for 2024, will not only be exploring the far side of the moon but will also carry a payload from Pakistan. This collaboration is a result of the two countries’ increasing cooperation in the space sector.

The Chang’e-6 mission, currently in research and development, aims to bring back samples from the far side of the moon. This is significant as all previous lunar sampling missions by humans have taken place on the near side of the moon. The far side, which is generally older and contains the Aitken Basin, a major lunar landform, holds great scientific value.

To promote international cooperation, Chang’e-6 will carry payloads and satellite projects from different countries and regions. These include France’s DORN radon detection instrument, the European Space Agency’s negative ion detector, Italy’s laser retroreflector, and Pakistan’s CubeSat. A CubeSat is a miniaturized satellite from Pakistan.

This collaboration between China and Pakistan extends beyond the lunar mission. Pakistan has already sent seeds to China’s space station, Tiangong, for research purposes. Additionally, Pakistan is exploring the possibility of joining both the Tiangong space station and the China-led base on the lunar South Pole through a formal agreement.

To ensure communication between the far side of the moon and Earth, China plans to launch its newly developed relay satellite, Queqiao-2 (Magpie Bridge-2), in the first half of 2024.

China’s lunar mission in 2024, with Pakistan’s contribution, will play a significant role in expanding our understanding of the moon’s far side and advancing global research in space exploration.

来源：
– 新华社
——《环球时报》
——《黎明报》

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论