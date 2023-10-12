逸耘居

受章鱼启发的变色涂料

By加布里埃尔博塔

12月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers at Northeastern University’s Kostas Research Institute have made an exciting discovery in the field of color-changing materials. By studying the unique properties of cephalopods like octopi and squid, they have found a way to create paint that changes color when exposed to light. The key ingredient in this paint is xanthommatin, a naturally occurring dye found in cephalopods that allows them to change colors rapidly in response to threats or changes in light.

The researchers at KRI have been working to replicate this color-changing ability in paint for some time. In the past, they successfully created wearable patches that change color when exposed to sunlight. Now, they have found a way to make the color change reversible, allowing the material to return to its original color.

The team discovered that titanium dioxide serves as a conductor for the color change. By mixing different amounts of titanium dioxide with xanthommatin, they were able to control the speed and intensity of the color shift. The changes can occur in as little as five minutes and last up to 24 hours, depending on the duration of exposure to light.

This innovative paint has various applications, ranging from temporary artwork to environmental tracking. It can be used to create art that changes from day to day on interior walls, providing a unique experience for viewers. Additionally, it offers an eco-friendly alternative to conventional paints, as it does not contain harmful chemicals that can be detrimental to both painters and the environment.

The researchers hope to expand their color-changing system to other materials and broaden the color palette beyond the yellow-red range used in the initial experiment. They also aim to give users control over the speed at which the colors change.

This groundbreaking research was recently published in Advanced Science, and it opens up new possibilities for the world of art and environmentally friendly materials.

Source: Northeastern University’s Kostas Research Institute

