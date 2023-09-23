逸耘居

科学

太平洋七鳃鳗：迷人的古代鱼类

By曼波布雷西亚

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Pacific lamprey, scientifically known as Entosphenus tridentatus, is a remarkable creature found in freshwater and marine ecosystems across the North Pacific region. Its diet consists primarily of the blood and body fluids of other fish, including Pacific salmon, flatfish, rockfish, and Pacific hake.

What makes the Pacific lamprey truly awe-inspiring is its ancient lineage. Belonging to a group of jawless fish, lampreys evolved over 450 million years ago during the Ordovician period. With approximately 40 living species found worldwide, these eel-like organisms have survived at least four mass extinctions, flourishing long before the existence of dinosaurs and even trees.

Unlike most fish, Pacific lampreys lack bones. Rather, their skeletons are formed entirely of cartilage. What sets them apart is their unique mouth structure – instead of a jaw, lampreys possess a sucker mouth rimmed with teeth. They use this mouth to latch onto their prey and extract blood and body fluids. It is worth noting that scientists believe lampreys do not consume flesh.

The reproductive process of Pacific lampreys is also intriguing. Female lampreys lay approximately 200,000 eggs, which they incubate in freshwater nests for several weeks. After hatching, the larvae burrow into sediment and remain buried for up to ten years. They eventually emerge as juveniles, migrating downstream to the ocean for feeding purposes. Several years later, they return to freshwater habitats to reproduce.

The importance of Pacific lampreys extends beyond their evolutionary history. These fish are highly sought after prey for various species of birds, mammals, and other fish. Their extremely fatty flesh, containing three to five times more calories by weight than salmon, plays a vital role within freshwater and marine ecosystems.

In conclusion, the Pacific lamprey is a fascinating creature that showcases the remarkable resilience of ancient fish. Its jawless nature, unique mouth structure, and complex reproductive cycle contribute to its distinctiveness. As a key component of various ecosystems, the Pacific lamprey exemplifies the interconnectedness of organisms in the natural world.

来源：
– Lampreys: Fish with No Jaws, Smithsonian Ocean, ocean.si.edu/ocean-life/fish/lampreys-fish-no-jaws
– Fisher, R. N., et al. (2004). The Conservation of Pacific Lampreys (Lampetra tridentata) in Western North America. Fisheries, 29(9), 10-18.

