逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

每年九月臭氧层空洞达到创纪录大小

By曼波布雷西亚

10月 2023日，XNUMX
每年九月臭氧层空洞达到创纪录大小

Scientists from the European Space Agency have reported that the annual hole in the ozone layer reached a record size in September. The hole, which appears over Antarctica each year, varies in size due to temperature and other atmospheric conditions. However, this news should not be cause for alarm as the hole’s existence and fluctuations are a natural occurrence.

The so-called “hole” in the ozone layer is actually a thinning of the atmosphere that occurs seasonally over Antarctica during the polar spring. This phenomenon is caused by extreme weather conditions and unique polar stratospheric clouds that form high up in the atmosphere during the cold, dark winter in Antarctica. These clouds interact with ozone-depleting chemicals, which are activated by ultraviolet light when the sun returns after months of darkness.

While the exact size of the hole this year is still being determined, scientists at the European Space Agency reported that it grew to three times the size of Brazil in September, making it one of the largest on record at that time. There were predictions that the ozone hole may be larger than usual this year due to water vapor emitted from the eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano in January 2022.

It is important to note that year over year, the ozone layer is on track for full recovery within the next few decades. The discovery of the ozone hole in the 1970s and 1980s was linked to pollution from chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were used in air conditioning, refrigerants, and other applications. The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, banned the use of CFCs, but they still persist in our atmosphere. Monitoring the ozone layer is crucial in ensuring that countries adhere to the Montreal Protocol and safeguarding life on Earth from the harmful effects of high-energy UV light from the sun.

Sources: The Weather Company, European Space Agency

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论