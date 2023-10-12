逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究发现南极冰架融化速度惊人

By加布里埃尔博塔

12月 2023日，XNUMX
研究发现南极冰架融化速度惊人

Scientists have found that 71 out of the 162 ice shelves surrounding Antarctica have decreased in volume over a 25-year period, resulting in the release of 7.5 trillion metric tons of meltwater into the oceans. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, indicates that nearly all the ice shelves on the western side of Antarctica experienced ice loss, while most of those on the eastern side remained stable or increased in volume.

The researchers calculated that a total of 67 trillion metric tons of ice was exported to the ocean over the 25 years, offset by 59 trillion metric tons being added to the ice shelves. This resulted in a net loss of 7.5 trillion metric tons. According to lead researcher Dr. Benjamin Davison from the University of Leeds, the deterioration of ice shelves is influenced by ocean temperature and currents around Antarctica. The exposed western side faces warm water, which erodes the ice shelves, while the protected eastern side is shielded by a band of cold water at the coast.

The study suggests that human-induced global warming is a significant factor in the ice loss, as natural climate patterns would have allowed for some ice regrowth. Ice shelves act as barriers for glaciers, slowing down the flow of ice into the oceans. When the ice shelves thin or decrease in size, the rate of ice loss from glaciers accelerates.

The research analyzed over 100,000 satellite radar images to assess the health of the ice shelves. The findings highlight the potential repercussions for the Antarctic ice system and global ocean circulation if the ice shelves continue to disappear or diminish. Freshwater released into the ocean from melting ice could disrupt ocean circulation, which plays a crucial role in transporting nutrients, heat, and carbon in the polar ecosystem.

来源：
– 研究发表在《科学进展》上
–利兹大学
– 欧洲航天局

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论