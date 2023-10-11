逸耘居

美国宇航局科学家检查小行星贝努样本以获得新见解

加布里埃尔博塔

11月 2023日，XNUMX
Summary: Scientists at NASA are currently analyzing samples collected from asteroid Bennu that were brought back to Earth by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft. Initial analysis of the samples has revealed that they are rich in carbon and water-laden minerals, indicating the potential to provide new information about the formation of the Solar System. However, the exact quantity of the asteroid material that the spacecraft has captured is still uncertain. The Osiris-Rex team estimates that they have about 250 grams (9 ounces) in total, but further examination and weighing of the inner chamber used to store the fragments will be required to confirm this. Once fully extracted, a portion of the sample will be shared with researchers around the world, including scientists in the UK who will conduct further investigations. The Bennu materials were collected using a daring maneuver where the spacecraft approached and “high-fived” the asteroid. Studying these samples could shed light on the organic building blocks necessary for the origin of life on Earth and other celestial bodies within the Solar System.

The analysis of the samples involves various techniques, such as electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, infrared spectroscopy, and computed tomography. These procedures will provide valuable data on the composition and structure of the asteroid materials. Scientists are particularly interested in Bennu because it likely retains the chemistry that existed during the formation of the planets around the Sun. They hypothesize that asteroids similar to Bennu may have contributed important components, such as water and organic molecules, to Earth. The results from studying the asteroid samples will help researchers better understand the complexity and origin of organic molecules, as well as their role in the development of life.

The Osiris-Rex teams aim to complete a range of studies by March and present their findings at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference. Additionally, two major overview papers will be published in the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science, providing a comprehensive understanding of the Bennu samples.

Sumber:
– BBC News: “Nasa hails ‘awesome’ recovery of asteroid sample” by Jonathan Amos
– BBC News: “Asteroid Bennu ‘is a journey back to our origins'” by Jonathan Amos
–美国宇航局
– Kevin Church/BBC

加布里埃尔博塔

