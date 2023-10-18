逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

猎户座流星雨将于本周末达到顶峰，如何观看

By罗伯特·安德鲁

18月 2023日，XNUMX
猎户座流星雨将于本周末达到顶峰，如何观看

The Orionids meteor shower, which is one of the most stunning meteor showers of the year, is set to peak this weekend, according to NASA. The shower, created from debris originating from Halley’s comet, will be visible in the early morning hours after midnight ET on October 20th.

For optimal viewing, NASA suggests finding a location away from light pollution, such as a forest. The best way to watch for the meteors is to lie down with your feet pointing southeast. It may take up to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness, so it is recommended to put away flashlights and other devices with bright lights.

The meteors will be traveling at an estimated speed of 41 miles per second, leaving behind a glowing trail of debris that can be seen for several seconds to minutes. NASA advises looking for prolonged explosions of light across the sky.

Those who are unable to see the meteor shower due to poor weather or light-polluted skies can tune into NASA’s live stream from the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, starting at 10 p.m. ET on October 20th.

The Orionid event is not the only meteor shower caused by Halley’s comet. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which peaks in early May each year, is also caused by debris and dust from the comet.

In addition to the Orionids, other meteor showers are expected to peak in November, including the Southern and Northern Taurids.

The Orionids meteor shower is named after the constellation Orion, where the meteors can be seen in the sky. Halley’s comet, which returns to the inner solar system every 76 years, sheds dust into space that eventually becomes the Orionids meteor shower.

Halley’s comet, known for its distinct fiery trail, was documented as a flying, burning rock in the sky in the Bayeux tapestry, which depicts the Battle of Hastings in 1066. The comet is one of the least reflective objects in the solar system, with only its flaming trail visible.

Sources: “Shooting Stars’ From Halley’s Comet: The Night Sky This Week” – Forbes, “Halley’s Comet, Last Seen In 1986, Will Unleash ‘Shooting Stars’ This Weekend—How To Watch” – Forbes

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

印度的太空野心：登月和空间站计划

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

大质量恒星的诞生：揭示恒星形成的秘密

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

地球大气层的重量：一次迷人的理解之旅

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

印度的太空野心：登月和空间站计划

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

大质量恒星的诞生：揭示恒星形成的秘密

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

地球大气层的重量：一次迷人的理解之旅

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

露西号宇宙飞船在 12 年的旅程中即将首次遭遇小行星

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论