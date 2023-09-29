逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

超级计算机模拟表明土星环可能起源于卫星之间的大规模碰撞

By曼波布雷西亚

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
超级计算机模拟表明土星环可能起源于卫星之间的大规模碰撞

A collaborative research effort between NASA and Durham University has utilized supercomputer simulations to propose a new theory about the origin of Saturn’s rings. The simulations suggest that the rings may have formed from a massive collision between two icy moons during the age of dinosaurs.

The research, conducted at NASA’s Ames Research Center and Durham University’s Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) facility, aimed to understand the formation of Saturn’s rings and the potential for life on its moons. The simulations were conducted at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies, using the open-source simulation code, SWIFT.

Saturn’s rings are located within the planet’s Roche limit, the farthest orbit where a planet’s gravitational force can disintegrate larger bodies of rock or ice. The simulations revealed that a wide range of collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, resulting in the formation of its distinctive rings.

“This scenario naturally leads to ice-rich rings,” said Vincent Eke, an Associate Professor at Durham University. “When the icy progenitor moons collide, the rock in the cores of the bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice.”

Furthermore, the simulations suggested that the collision would have also caused debris to hit other moons in the Saturn system, potentially leading to a cascade of collisions.

While many questions about Saturn’s system still remain, including the potential for life on its moons, these supercomputer simulations have provided new insights into the origin of Saturn’s rings. The research opens up new avenues for further exploration and understanding of the Saturn system.

来源：
–美国宇航局
– 杜伦大学
– 天体物理学杂志

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

制造用于荧光检测的电泳微型器件的新技术

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号火箭将发射 22 颗星链卫星进入轨道

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

火星沉积物揭示了古代火星的周期性气候

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

制造用于荧光检测的电泳微型器件的新技术

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号火箭将发射 22 颗星链卫星进入轨道

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

火星沉积物揭示了古代火星的周期性气候

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

专家警告称，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年内撞击地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论