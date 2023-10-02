逸耘居

科学

组织清除技术可对骨结构进行三维分析

By罗伯特·安德鲁

2月 2023日，XNUMX
组织清除技术可对骨结构进行三维分析

A recent advancement in tissue clearing methods has enabled scientists to conduct three-dimensional analysis of biological structures in whole, intact tissues. This technique, known as the passive clearing technique (PACT), provides a greater understanding of spatial relationships and biological circuits. However, there have been challenges in applying these methods to hard bone tissues such as femurs and tibias.

In a new study, researchers have developed an optimized PACT-based bone-clearing method called Bone-mPACT+. This method protects the structural integrity of bones while achieving high levels of optical transparency. The researchers tested Bone-mPACT+ and four different decalcifying procedures on various bone tissues, and found that they rendered nearly all types of bone tissues transparent. Both mouse and rat bones were successfully cleared using the Bone-mPACT+ protocol.

The researchers also introduced a modification called the Bone-mPACT+ Advance protocol, which is specifically optimized for processing large and hard rat bones. This modification allows for easy clearing and imaging of these bones using established tissue clearing methods.

The study demonstrates the utility of the optimized bone-clearing method for evaluating bone metabolism during pregnancy and in experimental animal models of bone disease. The researchers believe that this technique will have broad applications in physiological and anatomical evaluations of bone tissues.

The study was conducted following the ethical guidelines for the care and use of laboratory animals. The embryos, brains, and bones used in the study were isolated using established methods. The samples were then subjected to the appropriate PACT or Bone-mPACT+ protocols, depending on the tissue type.

In conclusion, the optimization of bone-clearing techniques using the Bone-mPACT+ method allows for three-dimensional analysis of bone structures. This advancement has the potential to enhance our understanding of bone biology and advance research in the field of bone diseases.

罗伯特·安德鲁

