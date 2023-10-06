逸耘居

科学

BlueWalker 3：夜空中一颗明亮且令人担忧的卫星

By加布里埃尔博塔

6月 2023日，XNUMX
A new prototype communications satellite called BlueWalker 3 has caught the attention of astronomers due to its alarming brightness. Developed by AST SpaceMobile, BlueWalker 3 features a massive 700-square-foot antenna, making it brighter than most stars. Initially launched in September 2022, the satellite only gained significant notice when its antenna unfolded in November, causing concern among astronomers.

The brightness of objects in the night sky is measured in magnitude, with a smaller number indicating greater brightness. BlueWalker 3 reached a peak brightness of magnitude 0.4, breaking the International Astronomical Union’s guidelines. The satellite’s large size, particularly its antenna array, contributes to its high visibility, creating light pollution visible to the naked eye.

A team of astronomers, including researchers from the Universidad de Atacama and the International Astronomical Union’s Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky, conducted an observing campaign to assess BlueWalker 3’s impact on the night sky. Their research, published in Nature, quantifies the satellite’s effect and highlights the urgent need for strategies to track and avoid satellite interference for ground-based telescopes.

BlueWalker 3 represents a broader concern among astronomers about the increasing number of satellites, particularly satellite constellations like Elon Musk’s Starlink system. The proliferation of satellites in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) poses a significant challenge as more and more companies plan to launch constellations. Currently, there are around 5,000 satellites in LEO, with thousands more expected to join in the coming years.

To mitigate the potential disruption caused by the projected increase in satellite constellations, astronomers stress the importance of active satellite tracking and avoidance strategies. However, accurately predicting the positions of these satellites years in advance remains a challenge.

As companies like Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper plan to launch tens of thousands more satellites, it is clear that urgent measures are needed to protect the integrity of ground-based observations and preserve the beauty of our night sky.

