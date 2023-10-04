逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

为什么我们的太阳系没有热木星：一项新研究提供了解释

By罗伯特·安德鲁

4月 2023日，XNUMX
为什么我们的太阳系没有热木星：一项新研究提供了解释

A new study has shed light on why our solar system does not have any hot Jupiters, unlike many other exoplanetary systems. Hot Jupiters are large gas giant planets that orbit very close to their star, with orbital periods on the order of days. These planets have been found to be relatively common, particularly around red dwarf stars. However, they are less common around Sun-like stars, and this study aimed to uncover the reasons behind this phenomenon.

The researchers analyzed a sample of 382 Sun-like stars from the California Legacy Survey, examining factors such as the metallicity and age of the stars. Out of this sample, they identified 46 stars that had gas giant planets. These planets were further divided into hot Jupiters and cold Jupiters, which have orbital periods on the order of years.

The study revealed several interesting findings. Firstly, it was observed that there were more cold Jupiters than hot Jupiters, which differs from the planetary systems around red dwarf stars. Additionally, younger stars were found to be more likely to host hot Jupiters compared to older stars.

Using this data, the researchers constructed a Bayesian model of hot Jupiters orbiting Sun-like stars. They discovered that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases as stars age, with a decline observed at around 6 billion years, which is considered the mid-life of a star. This suggests that while the orbits of cold Jupiters remain stable over billions of years, the orbits of hot Jupiters become destabilized over time, ultimately leading to their destruction as they are consumed by their host star.

Based on these findings, it can be inferred that our Sun is unlikely to have had a hot Jupiter in its early stages, as there is no evidence to support this. If a hot Jupiter had indeed existed in our Sun’s younger days, it would have cleared out any smaller worlds in its close vicinity. This study highlights the uniqueness of our solar system and emphasizes that hot Jupiters are uncommon around middle-aged stars like our Sun.

As scientists continue to explore and discover planetary systems, it is possible that we may encounter star systems more similar to our own, providing a deeper understanding of the range of exoplanets in the universe.

Reference: Miyazaki, Shota, & Masuda, Kento. “Evidence that the Occurrence Rate of Hot Jupiters around Sun-like Stars Decreases with Stellar Age.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.14605 (2023).

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

受蜻蜓眼睛启发，制造 3D 人造复合 μ-眼睛

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

微小的线性缺陷可以比声波更快地穿过材料

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

新的人工智能驱动的地震预报在试验中显示出希望

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

受蜻蜓眼睛启发，制造 3D 人造复合 μ-眼睛

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

微小的线性缺陷可以比声波更快地穿过材料

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新的人工智能驱动的地震预报在试验中显示出希望

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

更小的 CRISPR 基因编辑工具有望治疗遗传性疾病

5月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论