爱因斯坦塔：保护建立在爱因斯坦理论基础上的太阳观测站

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
After a year-long renovation project, the Einsteinturm (Einstein Tower) near Berlin has been reopened to the public. The tower, located on Telegraph Hill in Potsdam, was originally constructed between 1920 and 1922 with the aim of substantiating Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity. Designed by architect Erich Mendelsohn in collaboration with astronomer Erwin Finlay-Freundlich, the tower has long been a draw for both architectural enthusiasts and astrophysicists.

The tower’s unique design, described as resembling a “gawky spaceship,” features an amorphous structure with no right angles and a curvaceous wooden staircase. It houses an elaborate system of mirrors and lenses that direct sunlight from the telescopes on the roof down to the spectrograph and observation laboratories in the basement. Despite its historic significance, the tower is still functioning today as a working solar observatory, primarily used for studying solar magnetic fields.

The renovation project aimed to preserve the tower for future generations by sealing cracks, addressing extensive dampness, and saving its domed zinc roof while retaining its authenticity. Hagen Mehmel, the project engineer, described the structure as a “fantastic sculpture” but acknowledged its challenges from a structural engineering perspective.

Although Einstein himself showed little enthusiasm for the building, the Einsteinturm played a crucial role in the study of Einstein’s general theory of relativity. It helped verify the theory’s prediction of the “red shift,” the slight movement of spectral lines in the sun’s gravitational field. Today, the tower continues to be used for training students and developing and testing instrumentation for new solar telescopes.

To provide more information about the Einsteinturm, a digital exhibition has been launched for visitors who will mostly view the tower from the outside. Following the renovation, the tower is now in a better condition than when it was inaugurated almost a century ago. With its unique blend of architectural and scientific significance, the Einsteinturm stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Einstein’s groundbreaking theories.

