逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

观测揭示了 Ic 型超新星 SN 2022jli 的不寻常特性

By加布里埃尔博塔

2月 2023日，XNUMX
观测揭示了 Ic 型超新星 SN 2022jli 的不寻常特性

An international team of astronomers recently conducted extensive observations of a Type Ic supernova known as SN 2022jli. This supernova, which was discovered in May 2022, is located in the galaxy NGC 157 and is approximately 75 million light years away.

Type Ic supernovae are a sub-class of core-collapse supernovae that do not exhibit hydrogen or helium lines in their spectra. The researchers noted that the progenitors and explosion mechanisms of Type Ic supernovae are still not fully understood.

The observational campaign of SN 2022jli involved multi-wavelength photometric and spectroscopic observations. The team found that this supernova has unusual properties. It exhibited an unusually long-lived, luminous early excess followed by a long rise time and slow spectroscopic evolution. The duration of the initial excess was at least 25 days, which is unprecedented for a Type Ic supernova.

The researchers also discovered a periodic behavior in the optical light curve of SN 2022jli. This periodicity repeated over a time window of at least 200 days with a period of approximately 12.5 days and an amplitude of about 1 percent of the supernova’s maximum light. The team noted that this is the first time that repeated periodic oscillations have been detected in a supernova light curve.

Possible explanations for the periodicity include discrete episodes of shock heating from interaction with a structured circumstellar medium produced through modulated mass-loss of the progenitor star in a binary system, or a companion-compact object interaction. Further multi-wavelength monitoring is needed to determine the true cause of the periodic behavior.

The observations of SN 2022jli provide valuable insights into the properties and behavior of Type Ic supernovae, contributing to our understanding of stellar evolution and cosmology.

Source: Moore T. et al, SN 2022jli: a type Ic supernova with periodic modulation of its light curve and an unusually long rise, arXiv (2023).

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论