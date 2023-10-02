逸耘居

科学

科学家们为新一代时计设定了时钟

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists have made a major breakthrough in the field of timekeeping, setting the clock ticking for the development of a new generation of timepieces that could maintain accuracy up to 1 second in 300 billion years, which is about 22 times the age of the universe. The research, led by Yuri Shvyd’ko and his team, was conducted at the European XFEL X-ray and focused on the potential of scandium as the basis for nuclear clocks.

While most atomic clocks rely on oscillators like caesium, which can maintain reliable frequencies when stimulated by microwave radiation, scientists have long aspired to create a clock that utilizes the oscillation of the atomic nucleus, rather than the electron shell, to achieve even greater accuracy. The researchers at the European XFEL X-ray have now identified scandium as a promising candidate for this purpose.

Scandium, readily available as a high-purity metal foil or scandium dioxide compound, has atomic resonances that are more acute than those of electrons in the atomic shell. However, exciting these resonances requires extremely high-energy X-rays, about 10,000 times the energy of visible light. This generates an extremely narrow resonant width, which is crucial for clock accuracy. The researchers achieved a width of only 1.4 femtoelectronvolts, opening up the possibility of achieving an accuracy of 1 in 10,000,000,000,000.

Ralf Röhlsberger, a researcher at Germany’s Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron, stated that the precision of a nuclear clock using scandium could be equivalent to one second in 300 billion years. This means that if your watch loses a second a year, it would be 9,512 years behind by the time a nuclear clock based on scandium is a second off.

This breakthrough has wide-ranging implications for extreme metrology, nuclear clock technology, and ultra-high-precision spectroscopy. The researchers believe that these advancements could revolutionize timekeeping and open doors for various applications in the future.

来源：
– European XFEL X-ray
– 自然杂志

