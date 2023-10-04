逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

By罗伯特·安德鲁

4月 2023日，XNUMX
Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

A new fire modelling system named Athena, powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab, is set to revolutionize the fight against bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Rural Fire Service is deploying Athena for the first time after successful trials last year.

Using the fire behaviour model known as Spark, developed by the CSIRO’s Bushfire Behaviour and Risks team, Athena can predict and map out bushfires, accurately detect the path of fires, and locate firefighter trucks and water resources. Dr Mahesh Prakash, overseeing Dr Andrew Sullivan’s work, says that Spark has the potential to save lives.

On its first operational run, Athena’s fire prediction capabilities were put to the test. Over 85 blazes were simulated on Athena’s map, highlighting the alarming reality of the hottest September on record.

This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of bushfire management in NSW. By providing accurate predictions and real-time fire mapping, emergency services can respond more effectively to protect lives and property. Additionally, the ability to locate and deploy firefighting resources more efficiently will help contain fires and minimize their impact.

Athena’s deployment marks a significant step forward in the battle against bushfires. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and utilizing advanced fire modelling techniques, this system has the potential to revolutionize how we prevent, detect, and manage bushfires in the future.

来源：

——《悉尼先驱晨报》
– The CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

在加拿大发现的三角龙头骨现于皇家泰瑞尔博物馆展出

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

天文学家发现宇宙中奇异的爆炸：发光快蓝色光学瞬变之谜

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家遇到“好问题”，因为样本罐含有大量来自小行星贝努的物质

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

在加拿大发现的三角龙头骨现于皇家泰瑞尔博物馆展出

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

天文学家发现宇宙中奇异的爆炸：发光快蓝色光学瞬变之谜

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家遇到“好问题”，因为样本罐含有大量来自小行星贝努的物质

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

中国计划扩建空间站作为国际空间站的替代方案

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论