科学

利用铁电实现先进电子和数据存储的新方法

By加布里埃尔博塔

16月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study conducted by researchers from Flinders University and UNSW Sydney has explored the use of switchable polarization in a new class of silicon compatible metal oxides. These findings have the potential to pave the way for the development of advanced electronic devices, including high-density data storage, ultra-low energy electronics, flexible energy harvesting, and wearable devices.

The research focused on the observation of nanoscale intrinsic ferroelectricity in thin films of magnesium-substituted zinc oxide. This property, similar to magnetism, is characterized by permanent electric polarization resulting from electric dipoles with oppositely charged ends. The ability to switch the polarization between different states makes these materials highly valuable for technological applications, such as fast nano-electronic computer memory and low-energy electronic devices.

This study is significant because it introduces a new class of silicon-compatible metal oxides with wurtzite crystal structures, offering simpler materials for advanced devices. The researchers believe that these findings have important implications for the development of new technology.

Traditionally, this property has been found in complex perovskite oxides that are challenging to integrate into semiconductor manufacturing processes due to strict processing requirements. However, the new class of metal oxides discovered in this study provides a potential solution to this challenge.

This research opens up possibilities for the advancement of electronic devices and data storage by harnessing the power of ferroelectricity. It paves the way for the development of more efficient and versatile technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

来源：
– Haoze Zhang et al, Robust Switchable Polarization and Coupled Electronic Characteristics of Magnesium-Doped Zinc Oxide, ACS Nano (2023).
Phys.org

By 加布里埃尔博塔

