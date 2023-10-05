逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

诺斯罗普·格鲁曼公司与 Voyager Space 联手开展商业空间站项目

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

5月 2023日，XNUMX
Northrop Grumman has announced that it will no longer pursue the development of its own commercial space station. Instead, the company will be partnering with Voyager Space, a competing effort, to assist in the development of the Voyager Space Station, known as Starlab. Under the new partnership, the companies will focus on the development of fully autonomous docking systems for Northrop’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft, enabling it to dock with the Starlab space station.

This collaboration between Northrop Grumman and Voyager Space is seen as a major step forward for the Starlab program. Dylan Taylor, chairman and CEO of Voyager Space, stated that Northrop Grumman’s technical capabilities and proven success in cargo resupply services will play a pivotal role in accelerating the development of Starlab.

Both Northrop Grumman and Voyager Space had been independently working on their own space station concepts. The companies were awarded NASA Space Act Agreements as part of the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLD) program. These agreements are meant to mature the designs of their stations in order to assist in the development of commercial successors to the International Space Station.

Although the future of Northrop’s proposed station is uncertain, the company will be withdrawing from its agreement with NASA. Northrop has received $36.6 million out of a total $125.6 million for certain milestones achieved in that agreement. NASA has stated that it will take the $89 million not received by Northrop and allocate it to additional milestones in its agreements with Voyager Space, Blue Origin, and Axiom Space.

Northrop Grumman has not provided specific reasons for its decision to withdraw from developing its own station. However, company officials have previously highlighted challenges with the business case for commercial stations, including regulatory and liability issues, as well as uncertainties about the involvement of international partners.

Moving forward, Northrop Grumman remains committed to the future of commercial low Earth orbit, and its role with Starlab will support NASA’s initiatives to encourage the development of commercial space stations as part of a growing economy in low Earth orbit.

定义：
– Voyager Space: A company leading the development of the Starlab space station and involved in commercial space ventures.
– Northrop Grumman: An aerospace and defense technology company known for its work in space missions and systems.

来源：
– Ars Technica
–美国宇航局

