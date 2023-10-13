逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

呼吁寻找新西兰下一颗登陆的陨石

By罗伯特·安德鲁

13月 2023日，XNUMX
呼吁寻找新西兰下一颗登陆的陨石

A Whangārei man, Brendon Reid, had a surprise sighting of a “massive fireball” while watching television at his home late at night. Intrigued by the sight, Reid went online and discovered fireballs.nz, a website that provides information about meteorites and allows people to report their sightings. He uploaded his sighting and received an email from James Scott, a professor at the Otago University Department of Geology, who confirmed that what Reid had seen was indeed a meteorite.

This encounter sparked Reid’s interest in meteorites, and he decided to get involved with the Fireballs Aotearoa project spearheaded by Scott. Reid now has a fireball camera installed at his home, which records activities in the night sky and sends the data to Otago University. The hope is to locate the next meteorite that lands in New Zealand using these fireball cameras, which can triangulate meteors. Scott explained that New Zealand has had nine known meteorites in the past 160 years, with only two of them being falls (collected immediately after landing). The remaining seven were found by chance.

The lack of a central reporting system for fireball sightings has made finding fallen meteorites challenging. Scott emphasized the need for more cameras, particularly in areas with large coverage gaps like Northland. On December 12th, the New Zealand network will have a unique opportunity to witness the first meteor shower associated with comet 469/Wirtanen. People interested in participating in the project can sign up on the fireballs.nz website. Ready-to-go cameras are available for purchase at $550, and participants only need access to a standard wall socket, good Wi-Fi, and a way to connect the camera to their building.

The goal is not only to locate meteorites in New Zealand but also to gather valuable information about the formation and evolution of the solar system. These rocks provide insights into the early stages of the solar system and its development over time.

来源：
– Fireballs Aotearoa project by Otago University Department of Geology
– Professor James Scott, Otago University Department of Geology
– fireballs.nz website

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

漩涡星系：银河相遇

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

我们脚下的声音：通过声学模式揭示岩石稳定性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

生育研究先驱柳町龙三去世，享年 95 岁

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

漩涡星系：银河相遇

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

我们脚下的声音：通过声学模式揭示岩石稳定性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

生育研究先驱柳町龙三去世，享年 95 岁

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

印度首个太阳能任务 Aditya-L1 将于 XNUMX 月抵达拉格朗日点

15月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论