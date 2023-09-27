逸耘居

即将到来的日环食：你需要知道什么

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
An annular solar eclipse is set to take place on October 14, darkening the skies across North, Central, and South America. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is near its farthest point from the Earth, causing it to appear smaller than the sun. As a result, the moon will create a “ring of fire” effect around its edges during the maximum phase of the eclipse.

The best viewing locations for this event will be in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, California, and Oregon. For those not in the direct path of the eclipse, it will still be visible as a partial eclipse in other parts of the continental U.S.

However, it is important to note that looking directly at the sun during any stage of an eclipse can be dangerous. NASA recommends using eclipse glasses to safely view the event. These glasses are specifically designed to protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun. While it may be tempting to look at the sun when it is completely covered by the moon, even a small sliver of sunlight can be harmful to your eyes, so it is crucial to continue wearing the eclipse glasses throughout the entire event.

If you are interested in experiencing the annular solar eclipse, you can find specific times for viewing at your location on the Time and Date website. Remember to prioritize your safety by using proper precautions to protect your eyes.

来源：
– WCTV/Gray News
–美国宇航局

