印度首位诺贝尔奖获得者：CV 拉曼之旅和拉曼效应

By罗伯特·安德鲁

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
India eagerly awaits the announcement of the Nobel Prize winners for 2023, hoping that this year’s recipients could be from their country. As the Nobel Committee prepares to reveal the winners in six categories – Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace, and Economics – it is worth remembering India’s first Nobel Laureate, Dr. CV Raman, and his groundbreaking discovery known as the Raman Effect in 1930.

On a voyage from London to Bombay, physicist Sir CV Raman became captivated by the deep blue color of the Mediterranean Sea. Intrigued by the popular belief that the sea’s color was a mere reflection of the sky, Raman sought to uncover the truth. His extensive research journey led him to the discovery that the sea’s color actually resulted from the scattering of sunlight by water molecules – a phenomenon now known as the Raman Effect.

Contrary to prevailing explanations, Raman conclusively demonstrated that when light encounters particles smaller than its wavelength, it scatters in various directions. In a small fraction of the scattered light, a change in wavelength occurs due to energy transfer to a molecule, elevating its energy level. This rare occurrence, with only one in a million scattered light particles exhibiting a change in wavelength, provided compelling evidence for the atomic character of light energy.

The Nobel Committee recognized Raman’s significant contribution to the field of physics by awarding him the Nobel Prize on December 10, 1930. His universal investigation of the Raman Effect, using a wide variety of substances as scattering mediums, showcased the same effect. This discovery not only reshaped our understanding of light and its interaction with matter but also opened doors for advancements in spectroscopy.

As India anticipates its new Nobel laureates, the scientific community should remember the pioneering work of Dr. CV Raman and his monumental discovery of the Raman Effect. His research shed light on the atomic nature of light energy and laid the foundation for further advancements in the field of spectroscopy.

