科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索神秘的小行星

By罗伯特·安德鲁

2月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA is set to launch its highly anticipated Psyche mission this week. While the mission is groundbreaking in many ways, what has caught the attention of the public is the claim that the worth of the target asteroid, 16 Psyche, could surpass the global economy. The estimated value of the precious metals present on this metallic asteroid is around $10,000 quadrillion.

The Psyche mission aims to study the 140-mile-wide asteroid, which is believed to be the exposed core of a failed protoplanet from the early solar system. This presents a unique opportunity for scientists to better understand the formation of planets and gain insights into the composition of Earth’s core.

However, despite the tempting valuation, it is important to note that bringing back the asteroid to Earth is impossible with current technology. Principal investigator of Psyche, Lindy Elkins-Tanton, clarified that the claim of the asteroid’s immense wealth is false in every way. The distance between Psyche and Earth makes it impractical for mining purposes or bringing it back to our planet.

Contrary to some speculations, NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is not designed to mine asteroids. Elkins-Tanton emphasized that the mission’s focus is solely on studying the asteroid and not extracting its resources. While the surface of 16 Psyche remains a mystery, it is unlikely to have a polished metallic appearance.

The origin of this perception of immense wealth stems from a simplistic calculation done by Elkins-Tanton in 2017, estimating the potential value of the asteroid’s metals on the current market. However, in reality, the sheer volume of precious metals from Psyche reaching Earth would have catastrophic consequences, crashing the metals market and rendering it practically worthless.

In conclusion, the Psyche mission is a remarkable endeavor to uncover the mysteries of 16 Psyche, but its value lies primarily in scientific discovery rather than financial gain. It serves as a reminder that the universe holds wonders beyond monetary worth.

来源：
1. NASA’s Psyche mission briefing
2. Interview with Lindy Elkins-Tanton in 2022

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

