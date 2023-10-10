逸耘居

科学

研究表明岩石是大气二氧化碳的重要来源

By加布里埃尔博塔

10月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study published in the scientific journal Nature presents a surprising finding about the contribution of rocks to atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. The study suggests that the natural weathering process of rocks may release significant amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere, potentially rivaling emissions from volcanoes. This discovery challenges our current understanding of the carbon cycle and has implications for climate change modeling.

While the idea of storing excess carbon in rocks as a strategy for mitigating climate change has gained attention, it is not a straightforward solution. Rocks can act as carbon sinks when certain minerals absorb CO2 during chemical weathering, counteracting emissions from volcanoes. However, the study identifies another process in which rocks, particularly those thrust to the Earth’s surface during mountain-building events, can release CO2.

This release of CO2 occurs when ancient seafloor rocks containing organic carbon from long-deceased organisms are exposed to oxygen and water upon reaching the Earth’s surface. The carbon reacts with oxygen, resulting in CO2 being released into the atmosphere. Instead of being carbon sinks, these weathering rocks become sources of CO2.

The researchers used a tracer element called rhenium to quantify this phenomenon. They found that natural rock weathering of silicate materials releases approximately 68 megatons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to the emissions from heating and cooling buildings during extreme weather conditions in the US in 2022. Although this is about 100 times less than current human CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, it is similar to the amount of CO2 released by volcanoes globally, making it a significant factor in Earth’s natural carbon cycle.

The study suggests that these carbon release events from rock weathering may have varied throughout Earth’s history and could have influenced global climate during periods of mountain formation. The researchers are also investigating how human-caused climate changes and increased erosion might lead to an increase in this natural CO2 leakage in the coming century.

Understanding these natural fluxes of CO2 from rock weathering will help scientists better predict the carbon budget and improve climate change forecasting. This research provides insights into the complex interplay between rocks, carbon dioxide, and the Earth’s climate system.

来源：
–自然
– 科普
– University of Oxford Statement

