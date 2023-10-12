逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究发现人类活动将地球推向行星极限

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
研究发现人类活动将地球推向行星极限

Researchers have updated the planetary boundaries theory, which posits that human activities are destabilizing Earth’s operating system and jeopardizing its habitability. Published in Science Advances, the study establishes clear thresholds for each of the nine planetary boundaries, including novel entities (pollution), atmospheric aerosol loading, and the biosphere. Six of the nine boundaries have already been breached, indicating an urgent need for action.
According to the planetary boundary framework, Earth’s life-support system consists of nine elements, each with a limit or boundary. As these boundaries are exceeded, the planet’s safe operating space is put at risk. The boundaries include climate change, biosphere integrity, ozone depletion, ocean acidification, biogeochemical flows, land system change, freshwater change, atmospheric aerosol loading, and novel entities. The framework aims to maintain balance and support life as we know it.
Earlier versions of the theory had gaps in knowledge, particularly regarding the thresholds for novel entities, atmospheric aerosol loading, and the functional integrity of the biosphere. However, the updated framework quantifies the limits for each system. For instance, the threshold for novel entities is defined by the rapid development of synthetic chemicals and other human-made pollutants that outpace government assessment and monitoring capabilities.
The study introduces a new metric, Human Appropriation of Net Primary Production (HANPP), to assess the functional integrity portion of the biosphere boundary. It measures humanity’s biomass usage and highlights the impact of energy appropriation on biodiversity loss. The framework also incorporates a new language of “zones” to quantify boundary transgressions, distinguishing between increasing and high risk.
The study emphasizes the interconnection between boundaries and their mutual influence. Although crossing six out of the nine boundaries is not an immediate disaster, it serves as a wake-up call to the risks involved. Successful efforts to address stratospheric ozone depletion demonstrate that humanity can turn the tide. The study underscores the significance of collective action and safeguards like the Montreal Protocol.
The updated planetary boundaries framework presents a stark update on the alarming state of the planet. It confirms that Earth has transitioned from the Holocene to the Anthropocene due to human-induced biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution. The study’s findings underscore the urgent need to reduce these boundary transgressions and restore Earth’s safe operating space.

来源：
– Elizabeth Claire Alberts, “Earth pushed to the planetary limits,” Science Advances (2023)
– Nature (2009)
– Nature (2015)
– “Montreal Protocol Continues Being a Living Document,” Mongabay (2023)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论