逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家发现地幔中富含贵金属的新情景

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

11月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家发现地幔中富含贵金属的新情景

Scientists have found a new geophysically viable scenario that explains the abundance of certain precious metals, such as gold and platinum, in the Earth’s mantle. In the past, simulations showed that most metals, including highly “siderophile” elements (HSEs) with a strong affinity for iron, quickly drained into the Earth’s core. However, the new simulations considered the impact-driven mixing of mantle materials, which could have prevented the metals from sinking completely.

The researchers modeled the mixing of an impacting planetesimal with the mantle materials in three phases: solid silicate minerals, molten silicate magma, and liquid metal. They found that a partially molten zone under a localized impact-generated magma ocean could have stalled the descent of planetesimal metals into the Earth’s core. In this scenario, heavy metals sink to the bottom of the localized magma ocean, and then slowly percolate through the partially molten region beneath it. As the mantle solidifies, the metals become trapped and are retained within the mantle.

Furthermore, mantle convection plays a role in redistributing these metals over long geologic time spans. Mantle convection refers to the rising of hot mantle material and sinking of colder material. This process allows for the mixing and redistribution of mantle materials, including HSEs accumulated from large collisions that occurred billions of years ago.

Understanding how precious metals are retained in the Earth’s mantle has been a longstanding scientific question. This new research provides valuable insights into the processes that led to the abundance of these metals in the mantle, shedding light on Earth’s geological history.

Source: ANI news service

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论