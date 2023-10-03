逸耘居

引入推断吸引力的概念：择偶范式的转变

3月 2023日，XNUMX
Florida State University biologist Professor Emily DuVal has proposed a groundbreaking idea called “inferred attractiveness” that challenges the existing understanding of how animals choose their mates. Collaborating with researchers from three other major universities, DuVal’s study suggests that females learn from the choices of others and compare the qualities of chosen mates to those overlooked, leading them to prefer certain traits. This phenomenon, known as mate choice copying, has been observed in various species, including humans.

DuVal’s research breaks new ground by investigating the potential expansion of this tendency to judge males in the company of females as more attractive. Using a mathematical model, the team ran simulations over multiple generations and found patterns that aligned with observed behaviors in nature. This new concept challenges the traditional emphasis on male traits in mate choice theories and shifts the focus to understanding the dynamics driven by female preferences.

The model suggests that mate choice is not solely influenced by genetics but also by social influences and individual experiences. This idea addresses the question of why preferences in a population can change over time and explains the existence of variations in male traits, even when females exhibit strong mating preferences. It also provides insight into why different animals may have differing preferences in various situations.

This research illuminates the complex interplay between male traits and female preferences, highlighting that mate choice is a dynamic phenomenon shaped by both genetics and social factors. DuVal suggests that this new understanding will shed light on how animals choose their partners and how these choices shape their evolution.

DuVal hopes that this inferred attractiveness concept will lead to a fundamental reassessment of existing data and inspire new experimental tests in the future. As the president-elect of the Animal Behavior Society, she believes this model has the potential to revolutionize evolutionary biology and stimulate further thought-provoking research.

来源：
– “Inferred attractiveness” concept proposed by Florida State University biologist Professor Emily DuVal
– Study published in PLOS Biology
– Previous research on mate choice copying done by DuVal and her team

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

