逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

SpaceX 宣布推出新的 Starlink Direct to Cell 服务

By曼波布雷西亚

11月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX 宣布推出新的 Starlink Direct to Cell 服务

SpaceX has unveiled a new page on its Starlink website, introducing its upcoming cell service powered by its satellite network. The ‘Starlink Direct to Cell’ page promises users “seamless access to text, voice, and data for LTE phones across the globe.” The company plans to roll out text capabilities in 2024, followed by voice and data capabilities in 2025. Additionally, support for the Internet of Things (IoT) may also be available by 2025.

One notable feature of the direct-to-cell system is its compatibility with existing LTE phones, requiring no hardware, firmware, or special apps. The technology will utilize an advanced eNodeB modem, acting as a cellphone tower in space. This would enable network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.

PCMag reports that Starlink’s new webpage builds upon its existing plans to offer service alongside U.S. carrier T-Mobile. However, legal clearance from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and cooperation with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) would be necessary before SpaceX can formally launch the service in both countries.

In Canada, telecom provider Rogers has already announced its partnership with SpaceX to provide access to emergency services, including 911, in areas without traditional connectivity. The rollout of this capability by Rogers is slated for 2024, aligning with the timeline indicated on Starlink’s website.

With this new initiative, SpaceX aims to compete with other satellite cell service providers, such as Globalstar, which powers Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Sources: Starlink, PCMag

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论