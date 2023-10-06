逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新型地球观测卫星捕获地表温度的详细图像

By加布里埃尔博塔

6月 2023日，XNUMX
新型地球观测卫星捕获地表温度的详细图像

A new Earth-observing satellite has captured the first images that provide unprecedented detail about how temperatures change on the planet’s surface. The satellite, called HOTSAT-1, was developed and operated by SatVu, a London-based company.

The images taken by HOTSAT-1 show temperature differences in Las Vegas and Chicago with a resolution of 33 feet (10 meters). The satellite’s camera is even capable of capturing short video sequences. One of the released images includes a thermal signature of a locomotive traveling on the main railway line in Chicago.

Another set of images reveals the detailed thermal footprint of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The high resolution provided by HOTSAT-1 can help firefighters monitor the advancement of fire fronts near populated areas.

HOTSAT-1’s image quality has exceeded the company’s expectations, according to Tobias Reinicke, the chief technical officer and co-founder of SatVu. Previous thermal imaging missions, such as NASA’s Landsat and the European Sentinel satellites, only collected data at coarse resolutions ranging from 100 to 1,000 meters (330 to 3,300 feet). HOTSAT-1 is the first commercial mission that captures thermal data at a resolution under 10 meters (33 feet).

The high-resolution temperature differences observed by HOTSAT-1 can provide valuable insights for city planners. Understanding how heat escapes from buildings, pipelines, and factories can help them design more energy-efficient infrastructure to mitigate climate change.

While satellites commonly observe the Earth’s surface in visible light, HOTSAT-1 detects heat (infrared light) in the thermal spectrum. Detecting heat from space is more challenging due to the longer wavelength of the signal. However, HOTSAT-1’s slow shutter technology allows for clearer and detailed images.

HOTSAT-1 was launched into orbit in June and follows a polar orbit that enables it to capture images of every spot on Earth at approximately the same time each day. SatVu plans to launch a second satellite in about a year and intends to build a constellation of eight to 10 satellites. This constellation will provide scientists, city planners, and other users with detailed monitoring of daily temperature changes on Earth’s surface.

来源：

  • HOTSAT-1 satellite captures thermal temperatures with higher resolution than previous missions. Space.com.
  • Satellites watch wildfires rage across Canadian northwest. Space.com.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

探索火山口：宇航员为未来的太空任务进行训练

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

宇航员进行太空行走收集科学研究样本

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NGC 1087：新旧恒星组成的星系

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

探索火山口：宇航员为未来的太空任务进行训练

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

宇航员进行太空行走收集科学研究样本

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NGC 1087：新旧恒星组成的星系

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器投放小行星样本并开始下一个任务

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论