从太空监测洋流：SWOT 任务

By曼波布雷西亚

9月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists are heading out to sea on the RV Investigator, a state-of-the-art research vessel, to gather essential ocean data under the path of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite. The SWOT mission, a collaboration between NASA and CNES, aims to give scientists a better view of the ocean’s surface and reveal crucial information about ocean currents that impact weather and climate.

As climate change disrupts global ocean currents, researchers have observed a slowdown in the deep overturning circulation that carries carbon, heat, oxygen, and nutrients around the globe. At the surface, ocean currents are becoming more energetic. Western boundary currents, such as the Gulf Stream and the East Australian Current, which funnel heat from the tropics to the poles, have seen dramatic changes and are warming two to three times faster than the global average in the Southern Hemisphere.

The SWOT satellite mission will use accurate satellite measurements of the sea surface to map variations in its height, allowing oceanographers to estimate ocean currents flowing underneath. These measurements help scientists monitor changes in ocean currents and understand how heat is distributed throughout the ocean, which has significant impacts on local weather and marine ecosystems.

The satellite data is complemented by observations made at surface level, allowing researchers to compare the satellite measurements with real-world data. This comparison is crucial to make sense of the satellite data and gain a deeper understanding of ocean currents. By combining satellite observations with data collected at sea, scientists will have a powerful new tool to monitor and study changes in ocean currents and their effects on the planet.

来源：
– The Conversation: [source article]

