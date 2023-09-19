逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

探索自催化循环：了解生命的起源

By罗伯特·安德鲁

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Autocatalysis plays a crucial role in the replication and sustainability of life. A team of scientists from the University of Wisconsin-Madison has undertaken a study to understand the fundamental principles underlying autocatalysis and its potential implications for the search for life beyond Earth.

Autocatalysis refers to a chemical reaction where the product of the reaction acts as a catalyst for the same reaction. In other words, the reaction is self-sustaining and self-promoting. The researchers have specifically focused on a class of autocatalytic cycles called Comproportionation-based Autocatalytic Cycles (CompACs).

The researchers first define the concept of comproportionation in CompACs. Comproportionation involves the reaction between an oxidized form of an element or compound, denoted as MHi, and a reduced form, denoted as MLo, resulting in the formation of two intermediate-state MMed and the associated waste products, denoted as XComp,M. The stoichiometry of this reaction can vary, and in some cases, additional food species may also be involved.

The team then explores two auxiliary processes that can occur in CompACs: oxidative and reductive auxiliary processes. The oxidative process uses an oxidant to convert MMed to MHi, leading to the formation of an oxidative CompAC. On the other hand, the reductive process involves a reductant that reduces MMed to MLo, forming a reductive CompAC.

To better understand these cycles, the researchers have color-coded various components. The autocatalysts, which play a pivotal role in the cycles, are underlined. The intermediate-state M’s are highlighted in purple, red, and gold to represent their most oxidized, intermediate, and most reduced states, respectively. The oxidant and reductant, involved in the auxiliary processes, are highlighted in blue and green, respectively.

Understanding the principles of autocatalytic cycles not only sheds light on the complexity of life on Earth but also provides valuable insights into the potential conditions necessary for life to emerge elsewhere in the universe. By identifying the most likely conditions for autocatalysis, scientists can focus their search for life on planets that exhibit similar characteristics and potential for self-sustaining chemical reactions.

This research contributes to the ongoing exploration of the origins of life and the possibility of finding extraterrestrial life forms. By expanding our knowledge of the fundamental principles underlying life’s replication and sustainability, we come one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

来源：
– 威斯康星大学麦迪逊分校

