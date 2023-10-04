逸耘居

释放计算机内存二维材料的潜力

4月 2023日，XNUMX
The famous Moore’s Law, which states that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years, has been the driving force behind the advancement of technology. However, the industry is now reaching the physical limitations of making computer chips smaller. Researchers at South Dakota Mines are now exploring the potential of two-dimensional (2D) materials to revolutionize computer memory.

2D materials, such as graphene, are incredibly thin, often just a few atoms thick. South Dakota Mines, with its expertise in quantum information and science, is conducting groundbreaking research on special types of 2D materials. These materials have unique structural and electrical properties that can act as small switches or computer memory devices, surpassing current technologies in terms of energy efficiency and versatility.

The project, supported by an $800,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, aims to develop ferroelectric-based memories using 2D materials. Ferroelectric-based memories offer faster read/write speeds, higher endurance, and lower power consumption compared to conventional memory devices. Implementing this technology in the 2D world would be cost-efficient and overcome storage density limitations.

In addition to the research, the project has a strong focus on education and outreach. Undergraduate and graduate students are involved in the project, and opportunities are provided for K-12 students and teachers to learn about nanotechnology. The aim is to inspire and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers in the field of Quantum Information Science and Engineering (QISE).

South Dakota Mines is collaborating with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on research into new forms of computer memory, with a particular emphasis on quantum computing. This funding, along with participation in the MonArk Quantum Foundry, will not only advance and improve cybersecurity but also create potential for new businesses and high-tech jobs in South Dakota.

The project is supported by the National Science Foundation’s Office of Integrated Activities (OD/OIA), the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), and the Technology Frontiers Program (TIP/TF).

