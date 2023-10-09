逸耘居

新墨西哥州的足迹证实 23,000 年前美洲就有人类

加布里埃尔博塔

9月 2023日，XNUMX
新墨西哥州的足迹证实 23,000 年前美洲就有人类

A new analysis confirms that footprints found in mud in New Mexico were made by humans thousands of years before the traditional theory of humans migrating to the Americas. The standard theory states that humans migrated from Asia into Alaska around 14,000 years ago and gradually moved southward. However, the claim in 2021 that the footprints were between 23,000 and 21,000 years old challenged this theory. The new analysis, using two different methods, supports the earlier date and provides strong evidence that humans were living in North America during the last Ice Age.

The study, published in the journal Science, challenges the dominant theory that the Clovis culture, dating back 13,500 years, represents the first human culture in the Americas. Despite increasing evidence from other sites suggesting human presence as early as 16,000 years ago, the Clovis-first theory continues to prevail. When researchers from the US Geological Survey and an international team claimed the age of 23,000 to 21,000 years for seeds found in the footprints, it was met with skepticism from archaeologists.

To confirm the age of the footprints, the researchers focused on radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen. By isolating and purifying more than 75,000 pollen grains per sample, they were able to determine the carbon isotope composition using mass spectrometry. The radiocarbon dates of the pollen were statistically identical to the corresponding seed ages, providing additional support for the age of the footprints.

The researchers also used optically stimulated luminescence dating, which dates the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. This method further supported the radiocarbon results, revealing a minimum age of about 21,500 years for quartz samples collected within the footprint-bearing layers.

With multiple lines of evidence pointing to the same age range, the study provides strong support for the presence of humans in North America during the last Ice Age. The findings challenge the traditional narrative of human migration into the Americas and call for a revised understanding of the peopling of the continent.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

