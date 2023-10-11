逸耘居

预测药物不良反应风险的新方法

罗伯特·安德鲁

11月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study from Karolinska Institutet has discovered a new method that can predict the risk of adverse drug reactions in novel obesity and type II diabetes treatments. The study, published in Nature Communications, focused on the signaling within cells and how it can provide insight into the potential side effects of drugs before they are administered to patients.

The researchers specifically studied drugs that bind to the GLP-1R receptor, which is an important target for treating type II diabetes and obesity. They found that despite being developed to achieve the same outcome, these drugs can change the shape of the receptor in different ways. This, in turn, affects the signaling proteins that interact with the drug-bound receptor and the subcellular compartments in which this interaction occurs.

By comparing the signaling profiles and locations of these drugs, the researchers were able to identify “signaling neighborhoods” and correlate them with the adverse drug reactions reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This information can help inform the development of new drugs with fewer side effects for patients.

The study utilized biosensors that can measure signaling in living cells with subcellular resolution, along with comparative structure analysis, time-lapse microscopy, and phosphoproteomics. The researchers thoroughly characterized a subset of anti-diabetic drugs currently used in clinical settings, as well as a newer drug in clinical trials that is available in tablet form. They plan to expand their research to include more drugs and diverse disease targets in order to better predict the risk of adverse drug reactions.

This groundbreaking study has the potential to revolutionize the drug development process by providing early insights into drug safety and guiding the development of safer treatments for patients.

Source: Karolinska Institutet, “New Method to Predict the Risk of Adverse Drug Events”

定义：

GLP-1R: GLP-1R is the abbreviation for the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor. It is a receptor protein that binds to glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which is involved in the regulation of blood sugar levels.

Adverse Drug Reactions: Adverse drug reactions refer to unintended and harmful effects that occur due to the use of a medication. These reactions can range from mild to severe and can vary among individuals.

来源：

Shane C. Wright et al, GLP-1R signaling neighborhoods associate with the susceptibility to adverse drug reactions of incretin mimetics, 自然通讯 (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41893-4

https://phys.org/news/2023-10-method-adverse-drug-events.html

