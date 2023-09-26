逸耘居

利物浦大学开发新材料来增强口罩和过滤设备抵御 COVID-19 的能力

加布里埃尔博塔

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A research team at the University of Liverpool has created a groundbreaking material that has the potential to revolutionize the effectiveness of face masks and other filter equipment in combating the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. Published in the journal Nature Communications, their paper titled “Attaching protein-adsorbing silica particles to the surface of cotton substrates for bioaerosol capture including SARS-CoV-2” demonstrates that this new material is approximately 93% more efficient at capturing proteins, including coronavirus proteins, while maintaining breathability.

The masterminds behind this innovative material are Professor Peter Myers and Dr. Simon Maher. Using their expertise in chromatography and mass spectrometry respectively, they developed a method that allows proteins to adhere to the surface of a material. It was during the pandemic that Professor Myers realized this process could be reversed to absorb proteins, specifically the S1 spike protein found on the outer lipid membrane of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

To create the material, the team modified the surface of spherical silica particles traditionally used in chromatography, making it highly adhesive to the COVID-19 S1 spike protein. They also increased the porosity and internal volume of the silica particles, resulting in a large surface area and capacity to capture the virus. This material has shown promise not only in face masks but also in air filters for airplanes, cars, and air conditioning systems.

However, this material is still in the proof-of-concept stage. Professor Myers emphasizes that while COVID-19 is no longer a global threat, the potential applications for this material are vast. The team is currently exploring the development of even more advanced “sticky” surfaces that can capture a range of bioaerosols, including the new COVID variant BA.2.86, influenzas, and other deadly viruses such as Nipah.

Overall, this breakthrough material developed by the University of Liverpool has the potential to greatly enhance the effectiveness of face masks and filter equipment in combating not only the current pandemic but also future viral outbreaks.

Sumber:
– Kieran Collings et al, “Attaching protein-adsorbing silica particles to the surface of cotton substrates for bioaerosol capture including SARS-CoV-2,” Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40696-x

