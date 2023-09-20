逸耘居

新的火星重力分析支持古代海洋的存在

By曼波布雷西亚

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent study led by Professor Jaroslav Klokočník from the Astronomical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences has utilized a novel method of analyzing Mars’ gravitational force to provide further evidence for the existence of a northern Martian paleo-ocean. The research, published in the journal Icarus, expands upon previous approaches and offers a more detailed understanding of the scope of the ancient ocean.

The study’s findings have significant implications for the search for water on Mars and the potential for past or present life on the planet. The researchers note that this gravity analysis technique can be applied to various disciplines such as geology, geophysics, hydrology, and glaciology, providing valuable insights into the celestial body.

The traditional approach to mapping a planetary surface based on gravity anomalies alone was surpassed by the authors, who introduced a new process that analyzed gravity aspects calculated from gravity anomaly measurements. These gravity aspects offer a mathematical characterization of the gravitational forces exerted by different surface features on Mars, such as mountains and trenches.

To support their analysis, the researchers utilized topographic data obtained from the Mars Orbital Laser Altimeter instrument aboard NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor. The instrument mapped the planet for 4 ½ years, providing crucial information for understanding the Martian surface.

Professor Klokočník’s previous work also employed this gravity analysis technique to confirm the existence of paleolakes and paleoriver systems underneath the Saharan sands on Earth. The method has also been used in comparing Earth’s geographic features to those of Venus, aiding in our understanding of different celestial bodies.

This innovative gravity analysis approach demonstrates the potential for further exploration and understanding of Mars and its geological history. It is an important step forward in unraveling the mysteries of our neighboring planet’s past and the possibility of ancient oceans.

Jaroslav Klokočník et al, Gravity aspects for Mars, Icarus (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.icarus.2023.115729

